After ending Olympic bid, Hidilyn Diaz to focus now on motherhood dream

Courtesy: Hidilyn Diaz/Facebook

Hidilyn Diaz, the first Filipino to win an Olympic gold medal, is shifting her focus now to another journey called motherhood.

The decision comes following the end of her bid for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. Diaz failed to secure a spot during her pre-qualifier event.

“Now for the much-needed family time. Du’n tayo sa forever. God and Family are forever,” said Diaz in her Facebook post.

Diaz is married to her husband and coach Julius Naranjo.

She also made a shoutout to her manager Noel Ferrer and said that the countdown for an “apo” starts now while they are on vacation in Thailand.

Diaz and Naranjo first worker together in 2008 and 2012 for the weightlifter’s Olympic medal dreams.

Diaz then won a silver medal in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil until eventually won the first gold medal for the Philippines in 2021 in Tokyo.

