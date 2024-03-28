OFWs from around the world celebrate Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday online

Former President Rodrigo Duterte celebrated his birthday with Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) through an online birthday party.

Overseas Filipinos in Belgium, Switzerland, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Milan, and Rome, Italy joined the livestream party, which was also attended by the Filipino Social Club in Dubai.

President Ericson Reyes shared that the online party was held at 12:00 am (PH Time), just in time for the former President’s 79th birthday celebration today, March 28.

“I greeted the President online, and he shared a message expressing his love for OFWs,” said Reyes.

In one of the photos, the former President can be seen smiling and even posing, folding his two hands to form a heart.

The online party was organized by Warpeace Martinez Arnold, who used to be based in the United Arab Emirates.

“Our online celebration was just a simple act of gratitude from the OFWs whom Tatay Digong never forgot during his term. Tatay worked with Senator Bong Go to ensure that all OFWs were heard and cared for.

We wish Tatay Digong a long and healthy life, and we’re so lucky he spent some of it serving our country and helping us.”

The former President celebrated his birthday at his home in Davao City along with his family.

