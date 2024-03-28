EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

OFWs from around the world celebrate Rodrigo Duterte’s birthday online

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Photos courtesy of: Warpeace Martinez Arnold and Ericson Reyes

Former President Rodrigo Duterte celebrated his birthday with Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) through an online birthday party.

Overseas Filipinos in Belgium, Switzerland, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Milan, and Rome, Italy joined the livestream party, which was also attended by the Filipino Social Club in Dubai.

President Ericson Reyes shared that the online party was held at 12:00 am (PH Time), just in time for the former President’s 79th birthday celebration today, March 28.

“I greeted the President online, and he shared a message expressing his love for OFWs,” said Reyes.

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 28 at 6.22.52 PM

In one of the photos, the former President can be seen smiling and even posing, folding his two hands to form a heart.

WhatsApp Image 2024 03 28 at 6.28.30 PM

The online party was organized by Warpeace Martinez Arnold, who used to be based in the United Arab Emirates.

“Our online celebration was just a simple act of gratitude from the OFWs whom Tatay Digong never forgot during his term. Tatay worked with Senator Bong Go to ensure that all OFWs were heard and cared for.

We wish Tatay Digong a long and healthy life, and we’re so lucky he spent some of it serving our country and helping us.”

ofs

The former President celebrated his birthday at his home in Davao City along with his family.

Read: Former President Rodrigo Duterte celebrates 79th birthday

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News PRRD

Former President Rodrigo Duterte celebrates 79th birthday

3 hours ago
radisson

Radisson Blu Hotel Dubai Deira Creek cracks open a delectable Easter Brunch filled with family fun activities

8 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2024 03 28 at 12.27.07 PM

OFW Guide: Essential tips on how to make smart investments

9 hours ago
Katie WEB 2024 03 28T104521.853

Abu Dhabi Police warns against mid-road stops

10 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button