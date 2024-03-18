O! Millionaire Episode 96: Spiritual Harmony for Climate Action and Making Dreams Come True

The O! Millionaire Grand Prize has reached 97.5 million, and participants await the announcement of the winning numbers every Thursday during the Live Draw at 8 PM (GST). As the spirit of Maha Shivratri blooms, O! Millionaire celebrates 96 weeks of partnership with Oasis Park, showing its ongoing commitment to sustainability and protecting the environment. With the help of participants and the funds from Green Certificates and the O! Millionaire Shop, Oasis Park’s goal for a greener planet gains strength. These contributions are important in building the first-ever self-sustaining green sanctuary, using renewable energies and advanced water systems that can generate water from thin air.

Follow the official Instagram account of O! Millionaire for real-time updates on the winning numbers and Green Certificate ID. Stay tuned for more prizes and eco-oriented events!

Oasis Park Celebrates Maha Shivratri 2024

In the spirit of Maha Shivratri 2024, Oasis Park invites individuals to join in the celebration of this sacred festival, resonating deeply with the spiritual essence of India and the goal of Oasis Park to be one with nature. As a nation called the land of mystery and diversity, India celebrates over a thousand festivals yearly, each carrying its own unique significance.

Among these, Maha Shivratri serves as a reminder to align one’s physical and spiritual well-being with the natural rhythms of the universe.

Oasis Park embraces this ethos of harmony, channeling it into collective efforts for environmental conservation. Through their ongoing initiatives, they harness the spiritual energy in Maha Shivratri to move forward with their mission of safeguarding the planet. With commitment to planting 500 trees weekly in India and the rest of the world soon, Oasis Park aims to restore ecological balance and lay the groundwork for a sustainable future.

Watch the full video to learn more about Maha Shivratri and the Oasis Park connection.

For those who missed the Live Draw on March 14, 2024, which was streamed on Facebook and YouTube, catch the entire episode on the all-new O! Millionaire Live Watch page or right here.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 96

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

During the draw on March 14, 2024, the winning number combination—2, 7, 12, 18, 27, 32, and 38—was announced, offering participants a chance to win amazing prizes. Matching all seven numbers could let the lucky winner bring home the Grand Prize, now valued at 97.5 million dirhams! Also, the lucky owner of the Green Certificate ID NK5G A8SP will win the Raffle Prize worth AED 100,000. Don’t miss out on the next Live Draws on O! Millionaire’s social media pages.

Winning with O! Millionaire becomes effortless with the introduction of features like the Double and Secure the Grand Prize options. These options empower participants to enhance their chances of winning by doubling their potential winnings and securing the entire Grand Prize for themselves, without the need to split it with others who matched the same seven-number combination.

Even those who match just 3 out of the 7 numbers stand a chance to win exciting prizes. O! Millionaire demonstrates a commitment to its community, particularly in the collective effort to contribute to environmental conservation. Winners can conveniently verify their prizes at https://omillionaire.com/wallet, where updates are automatically reflected after the draw.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire’s ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly. The public can watch the quality-checking process here.