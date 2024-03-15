Chiz Escudero, Heart Evangelista talked about reconciliation with parents

Senator Chiz Escudero and Heart Evangelista shared their thoughts about their recent renewal of vows and the reconciliation with Heart’s family.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Escudero said he knew from the beginning that things would get better even if he and Heart’s parents had a rough patch.

“I knew from the beginning that it would be alright. It’s just a matter of time. I believed in that. I was confident in that,” said Escudero.

Heart on the other hand said that she didn’t believe it at first.

“I didn’t believe in that. Hindi ako naniniwala. Siya, napakanormal ng buhay niya, ‘yung family setup. I mean, it’s not that my family is not, but I feel like we have more of a complicated setup. So sa lahat ng pinagdaanan ko din with them, about my love life, it would always be complicated, so for me, parang hindi ko rin inisip na magiging maayos,” Heart said.

Heart said that choosing Escudero in the beginning proved that there will be a time when she needs to decide for herself.

“I just knew at that time there’s a point in your life na kailangan mong piliin ‘yung sarili mo and what makes you happy because you’re the one that’s gonna live your life. So I really didn’t think that it would be OK but I knew that I chose the right person for me and that eventually, our love story will tell them otherwise,” she said.

Escudero said that he has a different perspective in looking at things due to his age.

“Siguro dahil mas matanda ako, Boy. Mas marami na akong nakita, nakilala, at siguro kasabay na rin dala ng pananampalataya at paniniwala na wala ka namang ginagawang mali o masama, sa dulo ‘yun pa rin ‘yung makikita nila,” said Escudero.