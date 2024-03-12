Khalid stuns fans at first-ever Dubai concert

EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Global superstar Khalid stunned his fans as he performed for his very first concert in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

On March 8, 2024, the Coca-Cola Arena started to fill up with people from all walks of life, eager to hear the American R&B singer and songwriter sing.

People started filling in

While the huge crowd of fans waited for Khalid’s appearance, the loud music blasted from the speakers kept everyone else entertained. A disc jockey also hyped everyone up with popular songs like Closer by The Chainsmokers, Let Me Love You by DJ Snake and even classic R&B songs like Rolling in the Deep.

After some time of waiting, multi-platinum-selling global superstar Khalid appeared with backup dancers, hyping everyone up with his first song for the night: Young, Dumb & Broke.

This single, released in 2017, once reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number 18 as well as hailed as the number one in the Philippines and New Zealand and the top 10 in Australia and Belgium. Moreover, the song peaked at number one for 11 weeks on the Billboard R&B Songs chart.

As of March 2024, the single has been streamed over 1.4 billion times on Spotify. What a way to start the night!

Khalid also sang his best hits, such as Another Sad Love Song, Location, OTW, Lovely, Coaster, Talk, and Rollin.

In the middle of the show, he sang sweetly to his fans with his song “Saved.”

“So, this next song right here was the first song that I ever wrote, and this song changed my life,” Khalid said.

Every word from his songs emitted emotion as he locked his eyes with his audience, forming a connection with his fans during his performance.

He also vibed with his fans, mimicking their dance moves, like in the video below.

Khalid concluded the show by performing his final song, “Better,” and graciously bowed to the cheering crowd.

“Nothing feels better than this,” Khalid sang his last line for the day, leaving behind an unforgettable experience etched in the hearts of his audience.

