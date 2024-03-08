Cardi B tried ‘balut’ for the first time 

American rapper Cardi B has tried the Filipino delicacy ‘balut’ for the first time and she didn’t like it.

The singer posted a clip of her trying balut in the social media app Tiktok.

She cracked the egg and then added salt and lemon to enhance the flavor of the balut with so much excitement.

“I’m just gonna hold my nose. Okay, let’s open it up,” she said upon opening up the egg. She started to sip the soup of balut but the rapper started to dislike it.

Upon looking at the balut, the singer then said she would try the yolk first.

“It’s so thick and hard, oh my God. I think overcooked the duck,” she added.

In the end, the singer decided to spit the food and said that she did not like it.

“No, I don’t like it. I don’t like it,” Cardi said.

She also refused to rate the food and said that balut is not just for her, but she said she was glad to try it.

“Maybe I did it wrong, maybe I need to eat it from somebody that knows how to cook it,” Cardi added.