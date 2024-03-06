EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Cannes pays tribute to late Jaclyn Jose

Courtesy: AFP

The Cannes Festival has paid tribute to the late veteran actress Jaclyn Jose who passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack.

The international award-giving body has posted on Instagram a photo of Jose while she was receiving her Best Actress Award in 2016 for her role in “Ma’ Rosa,” directed by Brillante Mendoza.

“On learning of the death of Filipina actress Jaclyn Jose, the Festival de Cannes remembers her face beaming with emotion when she received the Award for Best Actress in 2016 in Brillante Mendoza’s Ma’ Rosa,” the Cannes said.

“As with so many of her roles, she illuminated this beautiful portrait of a woman, embodying it with grace and humanity,” it added.

Jose made history after winning the first Best Actress award at the Cannes Festival.

Born Mary Jane Guck in 1964, Jose’s career spanned over four decades, captivating Filipino audiences across film and television genres.

