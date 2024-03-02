Confirmed: Sarah Lahbati and Richard Guttierez split

Sarah Lahbati confirmed through an exclusive interview with MJ Felipe on March 01, 2024 that she and her husband Richard Guttierez have split.

The reporter asked: “Is it a confirmation already that you are single now?”

Lahbati replied, “Yeah… there’s nothing to hide and I think it’s pretty clear to the public, no?”

The rumors about the separation of the two were fueled back in 2023 when Lahbati’s mother-in-law commented on the status of their relationship. She also added, “Si Richard, trabaho nang trabaho. ‘Yung isa, nagwawaldas ng pera.”

Richard Guttierez and Sarah Lahbati have been married since 2020 and have two kids: Zion and Kai.