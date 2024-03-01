EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Friends with ex’: Jericho Rosales talks about friendship with Kim Jones after separation

Courtesy: Philippine Star

Actor Jericho Rosales talked about the moments after he and former wife Kim Jones announced their separation to the public.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Jericho said that he and Kim were on the phone to check in with each other as their separation announcement became official last January.

“We were just talking about it, laughing about it,” said Jericho.

The actor said the timing of their announcement was just right and they want to show that they are still on good terms even after their break up.

“I think the best part was that it was considered a ‘success’ when we felt that people understood and people saw that things like this can happen. And it shouldn’t always be sad. It shouldn’t always be a bad thing. You know what I mean?” Jericho said.

“We’ve crossed over, you know, we’ve transformed the relationship into something really special as friends,” Jericho added.

The actor also said the feelings of some people who were saddened by their separation were understandable.

“It’s one of the best things that ever happened to us. And we wanted for people to be inspired and show them that, ‘Hey, look, it can be done. You can be friends with your ex,'” he said.

