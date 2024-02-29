Filipino in UAE takes aim to represent country in World Darts Competition

In the world of darts, precision meets passion, and for Alain Alforte Abiabi, a 43-year-old full-time Accountant hailing from General Santos City, the journey from casual player to international contender has been nothing short of remarkable.

Recently, The Filipino Times had the opportunity to interview Abiabi online as he gears up to represent both the Philippines and the UAE in the upcoming World Darts Competition, offering a glimpse into his journey, aspirations, and life as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW).

Abiabi’s passion for darts traces back to his youth when he found himself drawn to the game’s simple yet captivating nature.

“Since I was young, naglalaro na po ako ng darts but without know-how sa rules and regulations ng dart. Basta may target, dun maglalaro ng darts,” he shared. It wasn’t until his college days that he received formal training, igniting a newfound dedication to the sport and a desire to excel.

Representing both the Philippines and the UAE on the global stage is a source of immense pride for Abiabi.

“Of course, very exciting lalo na yung first travel ko outside the Philippines. Then we got the champion!!!” he shared. His journey exemplifies the intersection of talent, perseverance, and national pride, serving as an inspiration to aspiring athletes back home.

When asked about his message to fellow Filipinos dreaming of representing their country in sports, Abiabi emphasized the importance of ambition and humility.

“Dream big and take your chance… to represent a country is an honor. Be proud and humble at the same time,” he urged, echoing sentiments of determination and patriotism.

Life as an OFW comes with its challenges, and Abiabi’s experience is no exception.

“Life is not as easy as it seems, especially if you are an OFW,” he remarked. “Patience and very long patience, hard work, and working smart as well; diskarte ng maayos, save money for rainy days; – that is the life generally as an OFW.”

Despite the obstacles, Abiabi’s unwavering determination fuels his pursuit of excellence both on and off the dartboard.

As he prepares for his upcoming match in Kyoto, Japan, scheduled for March 16 to 17, 2024, Abiabi’s focus remains steadfast.

“Time management, discipline, more discipline, practice every day with a minimum of 2 hours at any time of the day,” he outlined.

Yet, the journey to international competition comes with its financial burdens.

“Hoping for support in my travel expenses, especially ticket and hotel,” he expressed, highlighting the opportunity for businesses to contribute through sponsorships and partnerships.