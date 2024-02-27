EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘I’m home’ Sandara Park back in Manila

Courtesy: Sandara Park/Instagram

Korean superstar Sandara Park revealed that she has returned to the Philippines and shared some of her photos during her trip to Manila.

Dara unveiled her new look as well with her shoulder-length light brown hair with wavy layers and curtain bangs.

“I’m home,” she said on her Instagram account. It’s unclear if Dara will have a project in the Philippines or will be here for vacation.

 

She was last spotted in Manila last year to support and perform for Bambam’s concert. The Korean star also guested ‘It’s Showtime’ and worked with SB19.

Dara used to be part of the K-pop group 2NE! which reunited last February 2023.

