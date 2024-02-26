EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Karylle says yes in new proposal by husband Yael Yuzon to mark 10th anniversary

Courtesy: It's Showtime/Facebook

It’s Showtime host Karylle said yes to the proposal of her husband Yael Yuzon on the noontime show to mark their 10th anniversary as a married couple.

“Kung sigurado ka back then, mas madaling maging sigurado now kasi mayroon na tayong 10 years together. Pero mayroon akong hindi nagawa back then, so I’m gonna do it now,” he said, popping the question of asking to marry him again.

Karylle immediately said “yes” even before Yael performed a song.

Yael also gave a glimpse of their married life when asked by Karylle’s fellow hosts.

“Magti-ten years na kami na kasal. And alam mo, yung thing kasi na alam mo kasal na kayo ng ten years, parang mas naa-analyze mo yung mga things through the ups and downs, mostly ups, pero sa mga downs mas naa-analyze mo yung mga things,” said Yael.

Yael then performed a song called “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay”. He said that he first proposed to Karylle when they were in a car.

The two first tied the knot in a solemn ceremony in Cavite on March 21, 2014.

