Sarah Geronimo is the first full-blooded Filipina to receive Billboard’s Global Force Award

Camille Quirino

Courtesy: Sarah Geronimo/IG

Billboard, a news website and magazine that covers music and entertainment, announced that Sarah Geronimo will be one of their awardees for the Global Force Award at the 2024 Women in Music Awards. 

This is the very first time that a full-blooded Filipina will take home an award from Billboard’s said event. The Global Force Award is Geronimo’s latest international award added to her global accolades, such as the Mnet Asian Music Award and MTV EMA.

Geronimo thanked Billboard for nominating her for the event. In an Instagram Story, she said: “Honored and grateful to be one of the recipients of Billboard’s Global Force Award.”

“This recognition belongs to every dreamer and amazing Filipino artist we have,” she added. 

“Mabuhay ang OPM! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! Maraming salamat, Billboard PH!” she concluded.

The Women in Music Awards event aims to honor, highlight, and celebrate women who have made great strides in the world of music. Geronimo will be one of the honorees for this event, among other great singers and artists, such as Luisa Sonza, Annalisa, Kylie Minogue, Maren Morris, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, and many more.

The 2024 Billboard Women in Music Awards will happen this March 6 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California. 

