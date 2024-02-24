Kris Bernal says being a mom is irreplaceable

Filipino actress Kris Bernal took to Instagram to tell the world how being a mother is her “favorite era.”

The StarStruck 4th season winner looked happy in the photos she shared of herself and her six-month-old baby Hailee Lucca, with the beach’s sunset in the background.

In the caption, Kris said that every role in her life is replaceable, except for motherhood, which is why she has invested her time and energy wisely.

She also explained the amazing and unusual aspects of being a mom.

“I never knew how much love my heart can hold until you made me a mama, @haileelucca,” she began.

She said: “Being a mama is my favorite era. Being a mama is strange. I’m so overwhelmed but I’m also so grateful. My to-do list is always full but so is my heart. I’m always on the verge of a meltdown but I’d be lost without her.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Bernal (@krisbernal)

“My days feel long but they also go by in the blink of an eye. I sometimes feel suffocated by motherhood but I also found my purpose. I feel so many emotions in one day. It’s overstimulating, it’s hard, and it’s some of the most challenging, most rewarding days of my life,” she added.

She also opened up about “sleepless nights” and “endless worries” as a mom. “ As a mother, I’m not perfect, I make mistakes, I forget things, I lose my cool. And, some days I go a little crazy but it’s okay because in the end, no one could ever love my child the way I do,” she wrote.

“And, at the end of every day, no matter how exhausted, burnt out, overwhelmed, and behind I am with the world, I just do it. Because I’m a mother. I wouldn’t want it any other way,” she added.

In January this year, Kris opened up to Boy Abunda about her first time being a mom and her postpartum anxiety diagnosis. “I was diagnosed with postpartum anxiety kasi nahirapan talaga ako mag-adjust pero so far it’s getting better,” she said.

She also told Abunda about how she could not recognize her old self anymore, letting go of the things she used to love.

Kris and businessman Perry Choi married in 2021. They announced Kris’s pregnancy in March 2023, telling fans that they will be having a baby girl in April. In August of that year, they introduced their daughter Hailee Lucca to the public.