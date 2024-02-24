Anne Curtis celebrates birthday in ‘Eras Tour’ inspired performance

Kapamilya television host Anne Curtis celebrated her birthday on It’s Showtime with a performance inspired by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert.

Curtis thanked overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for remembering her birthday on February 17.

On Twitter (X), the actress thanked OFWs for making time to make her day special.

“Thank you for all the birthday greetings!! Sa mga mahal kong OFW na nakauwi sa birthday ko, see you sa 24 sa showtime 🌈 sa mga sad dahil Hindi nakauwi, big hugs! Mahal ko po kayo,” said Anne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

Anne’s birthday has been a running joke among netizens as her exchange with co-host Vice Ganda surfaced online.

In the viral clip, Vice told Anne about the hardships of being an OFW and how they tend to miss big events and holidays.

“Tulad kapag birthday mo,” said Vice.

Anne looked surprise and wondered why until she finally got the joke and then even invited OFWs to join her in celebrating her birthday.