Anne Curtis celebrates birthday in ‘Eras Tour’ inspired performance

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Kapamilya television host Anne Curtis celebrated her birthday on It’s Showtime with a performance inspired by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert.

Curtis thanked overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for remembering her birthday on February 17.

On Twitter (X), the actress thanked OFWs for making time to make her day special.

“Thank you for all the birthday greetings!! Sa mga mahal kong OFW na nakauwi sa birthday ko, see you sa 24 sa showtime 🌈 sa mga sad dahil Hindi nakauwi, big hugs! Mahal ko po kayo,” said Anne.

 

Anne’s birthday has been a running joke among netizens as her exchange with co-host Vice Ganda surfaced online.

In the viral clip, Vice told Anne about the hardships of being an OFW and how they tend to miss big events and holidays.

“Tulad kapag birthday mo,” said Vice.

Anne looked surprise and wondered why until she finally got the joke and then even invited OFWs to join her in celebrating her birthday.

Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

