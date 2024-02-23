Jessy Mendiola shares photos of renewal of vows with Luis Manzano

Celebrity couple Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano have tied the knot again in an intimate church wedding ceremony in Palawan last week.

In a series of Instagram posts, the couple shared their photos to mark their third wedding anniversary.

Jessy wore a one-shoulder wedding gown while Luis donned a classic Barong Tagalog.

“Being together for almost 8 years and being married for 3 years have taught me so many things,” said Jessy.

“One of them is that love is not always easy, and that it isn’t supposed to be easy all the time. You have to constantly work hard for it,” she added.

The actress said their daughter, Rossie, is the biggest blessing in her life.

“I promise to always choose you over and over again, even on our hardest days, and I promise to protect our peace and happiness,” Jessy said.

Luis also shared a different set of photos with his wife Jessy.

“3 years my wowow. Love you and Peanut,” he said.