‘Rewind’ to be streamed on Netflix PH in March

Courtesy: Netflix/X

“Rewind,” the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time, is set to debut on the streaming platform Netflix starting on March 25.

The film is produced by Star Cinema and top-billed by Kapuso royalties Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

“Sa susunod na habang buhay…ay mapapanood niyo na ang Rewind, starring Marian Rivera and Dingdong Dantes, sa Netflix!” Netflix said in a social media post.

The film has earned P889 million in box office revenue according to the latest report published by Star Cinema. It surpassed the Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richard starrer ‘Hello, Love, Goodbye’ in 2019.

The film is also a comeback for the Kapuso royal couple since they were last seen on the big screen back in 2010 for ‘You to Me Are Everything’.

The movie follows the story of a couple whose marriage is on the rocks. The events led to one of them making a crucial decision to alter the course of their lives.

