Dominic Roque eyes legal actions vs. Cristy Fermin

The lawyers of actor Dominic Roque disclosed that the actor is mulling legal actions against entertainment columnist and vlogger Cristy Fermin.

The actor’s camp said Fermin made defamatory and malicious statements on her vlog on the sexuality of Roque.

In a statement released to the Inquirer, the Fernandez & Singson Law Offices slammed Fermin’s claims that Roque had politician benefactors.

“We strongly condemn the malicious and defamatory public statements of Ms. Fermin. These defamatory statements were made by Ms. Fermin under the guise of entertainment news without any effort from her to confirm the same from Mr. Dominic Roque,” his lawyers said.

Fermin mentioned the names of Dapitan City Mayor Bullet Jalosjos and former Quezon City congressman Bong Suntay as two possible politicians allegedly linked to Roque.

“There is absolutely no truth to these malicious innuendos. Mr. Dominic Roque is a longtime friend of Mayor Bullet Jalosjos and is leasing the unit owned by Mayor Jalosjos. He is embarrassed and apologizes to Mayor Jalosjos and his family for being dragged into the public conversation because of the malicious defamatory public innuendos of Ms. Fermin,” the lawyers said.

Roque also apologized for the insinuations made by Fermin when it comes to the actor’s relationship with Suntay.

The lawyers said those who spread false information should be held legally accountable.

“We have laws that exist to protect the integrity and honor of individuals against public, malicious, and defamatory statements. Ms. Fermin acted outside the bounds of protected free speech and intentionally caused damage to the integrity and honor of the affected individuals,” Roque’s lawyers said.

The camp of Roque also denied the issue of pre-nuptial agreement which is among the reasons being floated in public on the separation of the couple.