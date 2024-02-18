EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista mom emotional during daughter’s renewal of vows

Photo Courtesy: Heart Evangelista/Instagram

Cecilia Ongpauco, the mother of Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista, turned emotional after the latter exchanged and renewed vows with her husband Senator Chiz Escudero.

In an Instagram post shared by Heart, Cecilia said she is happy that her daughter found the love of her life with Escudero.

“I’m so happy for her. And I’m happier because I am around to witness this. Finally,” she added.

Cecilia was not present during Heart’s first wedding in 2015 on Balesin Island.

“Finally, I’ve arrived,” Cecilia said later in the video.

Heart quipped ‘she’s nine years late’.

The mother replied and said ‘nine years too late, but made it still’.

The father of Heart was not able to attend due to medical reasons.

“He is still recovering,” said Heart.

“As a married couple, it’s really meaningful for us to have this moment. And there are so many other things happening around me, so this is the perfect time for us,” she said in a previous interview.

The renewal of vows comes after the two were rumored to split in recent years.

“I thought I knew what love was, but now I know what love should be. And so I feel like I’m getting married actually for the first time again,” Heart added.

