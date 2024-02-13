Enrique Gil ‘at peace’ with relationship with Liza Soberano

Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil revealed that he is at peace with his relationship with actress Liza Soberano.

Gil previously dismissed break up rumors with the actress and said that they are still okay. The actor said both of them are pursuing their career paths with Soberano focusing on her Hollywood plans.

“I am happy. I am at peace. I am happy. Me, I’m focusing on this. Liza is also focusing on her own production company, on her own projects. So I am just really happy that we’re both focused on ourselves first because we were so caught up on the two of us so much. So parang we talked na, I think it’s good for us to go on our own path in our career, just to be able to grow. It’s really exciting for me right now what we’re going to be doing and giving to the industry,” said Gil.

Showbiz vloggers said last year that Gil and Soberano called it quits after years of being in a relationship.

In a previous interview, Gil added that they both realized that they need to pursue their different paths in terms of career.

“I think we just realized na, in life, parang we shouldn’t always be centered around each other. We can do more, grow more, achieve more. And it just makes us better,” he added..

Gil has a comeback film called “I am not Big Bird”. This will be his first film without Soberano who decided to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

The actor also revealed his plans for Valentine’s Day.

“For Valentine’s, it’s gonna be my mom,” he said.

“Sadly, Liza is going to be in the U.S. for ‘Lisa Frankenstein.’ But hopefully, if she gets back in time, she said she was gonna go and support me,” he added.