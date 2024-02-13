EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Enrique Gil ‘at peace’ with relationship with Liza Soberano

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago

Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil revealed that he is at peace with his relationship with actress Liza Soberano.

Gil previously dismissed break up rumors with the actress and said that they are still okay. The actor said both of them are pursuing their career paths with Soberano focusing on her Hollywood plans.

“I am happy. I am at peace. I am happy. Me, I’m focusing on this. Liza is also focusing on her own production company, on her own projects. So I am just really happy that we’re both focused on ourselves first because we were so caught up on the two of us so much. So parang we talked na, I think it’s good for us to go on our own path in our career, just to be able to grow. It’s really exciting for me right now what we’re going to be doing and giving to the industry,” said Gil.

Showbiz vloggers said last year that Gil and Soberano called it quits after years of being in a relationship.

In a previous interview, Gil added that they both realized that they need to pursue their different paths in terms of career.

“I think we just realized na, in life, parang we shouldn’t always be centered around each other. We can do more, grow more, achieve more. And it just makes us better,” he added.. 

Gil has a comeback film called “I am not Big Bird”. This will be his first film without Soberano who decided to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

The actor also revealed his plans for Valentine’s Day.

“For Valentine’s, it’s gonna be my mom,” he said.

“Sadly, Liza is going to be in the U.S. for ‘Lisa Frankenstein.’ But hopefully, if she gets back in time, she said she was gonna go and support me,” he added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report13 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB

Happy ‘Galentines’: No date? Spend Valentine’s Day with your girlfriends

9 hours ago
Cami Template 5

Top 4 romantic restaurants to make your Valentine’s Day extra special

9 hours ago
iStock 1268550097

UAE: Sunny days ahead, authorities conduct clean-up operations

11 hours ago
Taghi Askari

100-year-old diver makes splash at 2024 World Championships

12 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button