Netizens stirred by Ivana Alawi-Bacolod Mayor rumors

Rumors about actress Ivana Alawi and Bacolod Mayor Albee Benitez having an affair are spreading like wildfire among netizens!

These rumors arose after Alawi told the public about her love life, saying she was dating someone outside of showbiz.

The speculations only intensified after people reported they saw her with Mayor Benitez, both in Japan and in Baguio.

The hot topic was discussed during February’s Episode 6 of Ogie Diaz Showbiz Update, where Diaz said Alawi should address these rumors.

“Mahirap namang husgahan natin si Ivana. So kailangan si Ivana rin ang sumagot niyan,” he said. Paano niya lilinawin ‘yan ano. Kung siya nga ‘yung tinutukoy. Kung hindi naman siya, please disregard the previous message,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, people flooded the comments section of Alawi’s latest Instagram post, asking her if the rumors were true.

“Hello, Ms Ivana. Please clarify the issue about you being a mistress. We like you, and we hope that it wasn’t true ‘cos you are not that kind of woman. Not a home wrecker,” one comment said.

“Exactly. She should clarify that what Ogie Diaz said about her was NOT true. Or Baka din she’s pambansang KABIT talaga,” one person replied to the previous comment.

Others also expressed the same sentiments: “Sayang lang ganda kung totoong pumatol ‘to sa mayor na may pamilya na,” another fan said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Benitez responded to the rumors on his Facebook page: “As for recent personal matters, I kindly request understanding and respect for privacy to shield all innocent parties involved,” he said.

“In my private capacity as a film and TV program producer, my professional interaction with various celebrities is inherent to the nature of the business.”

“At this moment, my primary focus is on safeguarding the interests of Bacolod City,” he concluded.