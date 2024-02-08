Marian Rivera cries out about fake quote cards

Rewind superstar Marian Rivera-Dantes took to Facebook to address the issue of fake quote cards credited to her.

One of the fake statements involving the actress, which was about her relationships with her in-laws, has been circulating online.

The fake quote card wrote: “Kaway-kaway sa mga swerete sa biyenan! Hindi man sweet sa social media, pero mabait, concern sa’yo at sa mga bata, di sinusulsulan ang mga anak nilang lalake, at mahal ka rin na parang totoong anak niya.”

The fake post also showed a blue tick, indicating that it was a verified account, with 10.7 million views.

However, Rivera-Dantes captioned: “Hindi ko ‘to sinasabi. Bakit ba may mga taong [ang] hilig mag edit!”

“Nakakarami na po kayo. Tama na!” she added.

Rivera-Dantes’ post garnered 59k reactions from netizens, with 2.2k comments and 4.2k shares.

Fans showed their support for the actress in the comments section: “Alam kong hindi si Marian ‘yan kasi hindi ganyan pag magpost si Marian,” one commenter said.

“So sad. Napakarami kong nabasa na hindi magandang post not only about you, miss Marian, but also from the other celebrities. Di pa namn lahat ng nagbabasa, sinasaliksik muna kung totoo o hindi basta nalang naniniwala,” another said.