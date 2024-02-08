EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marian Rivera cries out about fake quote cards

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago

Courtesy: Marian Rivera/Facebook

Rewind superstar Marian Rivera-Dantes took to Facebook to address the issue of fake quote cards credited to her. 

One of the fake statements involving the actress, which was about her relationships with her in-laws, has been circulating online.

The fake quote card wrote: “Kaway-kaway sa mga swerete sa biyenan! Hindi man sweet sa social media, pero mabait, concern sa’yo at sa mga bata, di sinusulsulan ang mga anak nilang lalake, at mahal ka rin na parang totoong anak niya.”

The fake post also showed a blue tick, indicating that it was a verified account, with 10.7 million views. 

However, Rivera-Dantes captioned: “Hindi ko ‘to sinasabi. Bakit ba may mga taong [ang] hilig mag edit!”

“Nakakarami na po kayo. Tama na!” she added.

Rivera-Dantes’ post garnered 59k reactions from netizens, with 2.2k comments and 4.2k shares. 

Fans showed their support for the actress in the comments section: “Alam kong hindi si Marian ‘yan kasi hindi ganyan pag magpost si Marian,” one commenter said.

“So sad. Napakarami kong nabasa na hindi magandang post not only about you, miss Marian, but also from the other celebrities. Di pa namn lahat ng nagbabasa, sinasaliksik muna kung totoo o hindi basta nalang naniniwala,” another said. 

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino5 hours ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 02 08T185251.446

School bus accident in Sharjah injures 3 students, 2 supervisors

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 08T172917.847

Dubai to open new Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Hospital in 2026

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 02 08T160117.990

Emirates named global airline partner of the NBA and title partner of the Emirates NBA Cup

6 hours ago
Cami Template 92

Huawei’s ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide: Inspired tech for creativity and fashion

7 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button