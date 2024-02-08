Dominic Roque defends Bea Alonzo amid breakup reports

Actor Dominic Roque shared a Facebook reel of his cherished moments with his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo, urging followers to refrain from bashing her following rumors confirming their split.

“Bea’s a beautiful person inside n out… no hate/bashing/negative things please… ,” captioned Roque.

The breakup news was confirmed by Boy Abunda, a close friend of the couple, who expressed his disappointment.

“Ako’y nalungkot ho talaga dahil madalas, ‘pag nagkikita kami ni Bea ay nagkakakwentuhan ho kami tungkol sa buhay, tungkol sa kanila, their marriage plans, etcetera. So, I was shocked,” said Abunda.

“As we talk today, yes, hiwalay po si Dominic at tsaka si Bea,” he said, adding that there’s a possibility that the couple is still trying to talk,” he added.

In a post on X (formerly twitter), actress Beatriz Saw, who worked with Alonzo in “One More Chance,” swiftly defended her against a derogatory comment about her character.

“Masyado naman mataas ang tingin ng mga tao kay B coz meron syang lupain,” tweeted a netizen.

The tweet continued, “Regardless of how rich you are if meron something sa character mo, hindi ka pa rin pakakasalan ng lalaking mas mayaman sa ‘yo.”

Beatriz then replied to the post and said, “Don’t worry, I assure you wala siyang something sa character” with a winking emoji.

Despite the breakup reports, neither Alonzo nor Roque has issued official statements, leaving fans to speculate about their future.