Beatriz Saw defends Bea Alonzo from bashers

Actress and former Pinoy Big Brother winner Beatriz Saw defended her friend Bea Alonzo from some of the negative comments the latter is getting on social media after her break up with Dominic Roque.

“Masyado naman mataas ang tingin ng mga tao kay B coz meron syang lupain,” an X (former Twitter) said.

“Regardless of how rich you are if meron something sa character mo, hindi ka pa rin pakakasalan ng lalaking mas mayaman sa ‘yo,” the netizen added.

Beatriz responded and dismissed rumors about Bea’s personality.

“Don’t worry, I assure you wala siyang something sa character” said Bea.

The two have worked together for the film ‘One More Chance’.

Alonzo has returned her engagement ring to Roque following their break up according to television host Boy Abunda.

Abunda confirmed on Tuesday that Alonzo and Roque called it quits and decided not to push through the wedding this year.

“From my sources, pag nagka ayos sila Bea at Dominic this year, no wedding is going to happen this year,” said Abunda.

The TV host also announced that Alonzo already returned her engagement ring to the actor.

“Kung tama ang aking source, isinoli na ni Bea ang kanyang engagement ring. But are they hoping? Ang hula ko, yes,” said Abunda.

Abunda also revealed that there was issue on the supposed pre-nuptial agreement between the couple.

“And I’d like to confirm this with my friends, my sources. When this was being talked about, ‘yung prenup, ang nag-volunteer sa nanay ni Bea, this prenup, ay si Dominic. And I don’t think it was an issue unless nabago ‘yung kwento. It was not an issue to be fair to Dominic. It was not an issue for Dominic,” he continued.

Abunda also debunked rumors that the couple cancelled their Tagaytay venue.

“Did they call off the wedding? Yes. Pero marami na kasi ang lumalabas na April ang wedding, sa Tagaytay ang wedding, cinancel ang wedding,” he said.