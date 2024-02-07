Heart Evangelista praised Liza Soberano for Hollywood debut 

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista lauded the achievement of Liza Soberano over her Hollywood debut for the film “Lisa Frankenstein”.

Liza recently shared more photos from the premiere night of her film and expressed her gratitude for the trust given to her.

“This is power. Proud of you, Liza,” Heart commented on Liza’s photos.

“You went against the flow of the usual norm, the risk of not getting anyone’s approval, and still going for what’s in your heart,” she added.

The Kapuso actress said that the spotlight is now on Liza.

Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil previously revealed that he and Liza are still in a relationship and dispel break up rumors on social media.

“Yeah, yeah, we’re happy. We’re just really busy,” Enrique said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Enrique added that they both realized that they need to pursue their different paths in terms of career.

“I think we just realized na, in life, parang we shouldn’t always be centered around each other. We can do more, grow more, achieve more. And it just makes us better,” he added.

Enrique has a comeback film called “I am not Big Bird”. This will be his first film without Soberano who decided to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

The actor also revealed his plans for Valentine’s Day.

“For Valentine’s, it’s gonna be my mom,” he said

“Sadly, Liza is going to be in the U.S. for ‘Lisa Frankenstein.’ But hopefully, if she gets back in time, she said she was gonna go and support me,” he added.