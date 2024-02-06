EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Heart Evangelista confirms renewal of vows with Chiz Escudero

Courtesy: Heart Evangelista/Instagram

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista has announced that she and Senator Chiz Escudero will renew their vows to mark a significant milestone in their relationship.

In a GMA News report, Heart said the ceremony will take place on February 14, which is also the actress’ birthday and wedding anniversary.

The renewal of vows will happen on Balesin Island, the same venue where they tied the knot back in 2015.

Heart said the event will be intimate, with only close friends and family members participating.

“This time around, my heart is definitely complete. I was 30 when I got married, but it’s different now,” said Heart.

It’s uncertain whether the actress’ parents will be present on the wedding day.

