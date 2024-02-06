Dying mom’s final song for son goes viral on TikTok

Cat Janice, a 31-year-old singer battling cancer, penned a heartfelt song dedicated to her 7-year-old son, Loren, as her last wish.

Despite losing her voice to cancer, Janice’s song, “Dance You Outta My Head,” gained immense popularity on TikTok.

#songwriter ♬ Dance You Outta My Head – Cat Janice @cat.janice Thank you for loving me. Im praying a miracle makes me through this but I think im being called Home. My last joy would be if you pre saved my song “Dance You Outta My Head” in my bio and streamed it because all proceeds go straight to my 7 year old boy im leaving behind. Please please share this, I need to leave this with him. If there is anything you need to know, is that the only opinion of yourself is your opinion. Love yourself and be gentle with others. I hope to make it through this but if not, to all a good night. #cancer

Her journey with cancer began when she discovered a lump in her neck in November 2021, shortly after recovering from COVID-19.

“I had just gotten over COVID so my lymph nodes were really swollen so … I didn’t think anything of it,” she said in a 2022 TikTok video.

Initially dismissing it due to swollen lymph nodes from the virus, Janice became alarmed when the lump persisted months later. Doctors diagnosed her with sarcoma, a rare type of cancerous tumor.

Despite undergoing radiation, chemotherapy, and surgical removal of the lump, the cancer resurfaced in Janice’s lungs in May 2023.

Sharing her battle with her TikTok followers, she bravely confronted her uncertain future, eventually transitioning to hospice care on January 10.

Determined to leave behind a legacy for her son, Janice altered the rights of her songs to ensure they belonged to Loren.

Her final song struck a chord with many on TikTok, resonating with those who had experienced similar losses.

“Lost my dad to cancer at 7 years old. I can’t not post this song,” one woman captioned her video.

“I was once a 7-year-old who lost their mom to cancer,” wrote someone else. “Dancing to spread this song.”

“As someone who nearly died from stage 4 lung cancer and has 2 young kids this hits close to home.,” wrote another woman.

The viral momentum behind “Dance You Outta My Head” made it to international success, reaching the top of the charts on Apple iTunes worldwide.

Janice expressed her gratitude to the global community for embracing her and Loren’s story with such overwhelming support.

You can also support her by streaming her music and using her songs on your TikTok videos.