Heart Evangelista meets Lee Min Ho in Thailand

Kapuso fashion icon Heart Evangelista met with Korean superstar Lee Min Ho during the opening of a Fendi boutique at Siam Paragon in Bangkok, Thailand.

Evangelista shared moments from their meeting in an Instagram reel. Evangelista shook hands with the South Korean actor and they both greeted each other with big smiles.

Several artists, fans, and netizens flooded the comments section, expressing kilig and envy over Evangelista meeting the Korean heartthrob.

“Hoy!!!! Mygad!!! Bakit may ngitian at kamayan na yan. Hindi kami naiinggit Hearty 😭” one user wrote.

“Grabe na ang level mo Mareng @iamhearte 😍🙌 Lee Min Ho levels na sis!! So proud of you! 🥳😘😘😘” another commented.

The GMA Artist Center also said that Evangelista met Desmond Tan, Bella Ranee Campen, and Mae Tan.

Prior to the Lee Min Ho meeting, the Kapuso fashion icon also met TWICE’s Mina, Korean stars Song Hye Kyo and Victoria Angel’s models.