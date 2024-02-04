Enrique Gil clarifies he and Liza Soberano are still together

Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil revealed that he and actress Liza Soberano are still in a relationship and dispelled break-up rumors on social media.

“Yeah, yeah, we’re happy. We’re just really busy,” Enrique said in an interview with ABS-CBN.

Enrique added that they both realized that they needed to pursue their different paths in terms of careers.

“I think we just realized na, in life, parang we shouldn’t always be centered around each other. We can do more, grow more, achieve more. And it just makes us better,” he added.

Enrique has a comeback film called “I am not Big Bird”. This will be his first film without Soberano who decided to pursue an acting career in Hollywood.

The actor also revealed his plans for Valentine’s Day.

“For Valentine’s, it’s gonna be my mom,” he said

“Sadly, Liza is going to be in the U.S. for ‘Lisa Frankenstein.’ But hopefully, if she gets back in time, she said she was gonna go and support me,” he added.