Carla Abellana on meeting Tom Rodriguez again: I’m ready

Kapuso actress Carla Abellana said she is not worried or scared about the possibility of meeting her ex-husband Tom Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is reportedly back in the Philippines but it’s still unclear if the actor is only having a vacation of would be returning to show business.

In an interview with GMA News, Carla said she is not aware that her ex-husband is back in the country. She was also asked on her thoughts on the possibility of crossing paths with him.

“I didn’t even know ngayon ko lang nalaman. I don’t feel intimidated, scared, nervous. Wala namang ganoon,” said Carla.

The actress said Rodriguez’s homecoming is expected since both of them are in the same industry.

“Of course artista siya may obligation siya. He’s a Kapuso, dadating naman talaga yung day na babalik siya sa trabaho,” she said.

“Hindi naman maiiwasan ‘yan. I’ve thought about it many times, expected naman ‘yan, nobody just knew when,” she added.

The actress said she is better now after their separation.

“I think naman okay lang. Ready naman ako. Hindi naman ako yung type na ay ayoko or avoidance or what. It’s inevitable ika nga.” she added.

Popoy Caritativo, Rodriguez’s manager posted a photo of the actor taken in Mandaluyong City.

“Hello Tom,” Popoy wrote on his social media account.

Several fans and celebrities welcomed the actor back home.

“Hello Tom! Looking good,” actress Coney Reyes said.

Rodriguez flew to the United States in 2022 following his controversial break up with wife Carla Abellana.

Last year, Carla said she had already moved on from her relationship with Tom. The two were also on the process of their divorce.