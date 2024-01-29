Jericho Rosales, wife Kim Jones separation confirmed

A source said that actor Jericho Rosales and his wife, model, and influencer Kim Jones have separated since 2019, and it has only been revealed to the world today.

Ricco Ocampo, who has been a godfather to the celebrity couple, confirmed that the two have been separated after almost 10 years of marriage. However, the two remained very good friends after the split.

“While the friendship between the two remains, they have decided it is time to lead separate lives. They are encouraging each other to grow, albeit in different directions. It was a mutual decision, an amicable separation, dealt with grace and maturity by both parties,” Ocampo told ABS-CBN News.

“The two are filled with gratitude for the memories they’ve made together and the lessons they’ve learned. They have journeyed through the separation with the utmost respect and care toward one another precisely because Echo and Kim are the best of friends and love each other like family,” Ocampo said.

“This split is not borne out of ill feelings. On the contrary, one might say that it is a demonstration of their affection and respect, as Echo and Kim only wish the best for each other,” he added. “They are incredibly grateful for those who have supported them throughout the years, and appreciate the respect of their privacy during this time.”

Rosales and Jones got engaged in August 2013 before tying the knot in May 2014 at a resort in Boracay.

Rumors about their separation arose last year after netizens noticed that the two stopped posting about each other on social media.

Despite the split, the two are currently working on a film, with Rosales as the producer and Jones as the writer, director, and actor.