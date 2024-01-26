Hamilton in Abu Dhabi review: Exceeds all expectations

Upon the announcement of Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, I considered simply watching the recorded film on a streaming platform to see whether it’s worth seeing it live. Thankfully, I opted to withhold judgment and was astounded by the musical masterpiece when experienced in person on opening night.

There’s no surprise Hamilton boasts a considerable community of devoted fans who can recite every lyric by heart. But for someone like me who is new to live theatre, I wasn’t sure how I’d feel about Hamilton or if I’d relate to the obsession. But as I sat there on opening night, I was finally able to understand the hype around the ground-breaking production.

Starting with the Philippines’ very own Rachelle Ann Go, everyone was taken on an emotional rollercoaster. Her performance of ‘Burn’ was a standout moment, leaving the audience breathless and helpless. There’s a moment in the show where she screams after Philip’s death, which reverberated through the arena, sending chills down every audience member’s spine. Concluding her performance and the entire show with the famous sigh at the end, Go compelled every individual to rise to their feet for a heartfelt standing ovation.

Jason Arrow’s portrayal of Alexander Hamilton was nothing short of remarkable. His rendition of ‘My Shot‘ and ‘Right Hand Man‘ showcased not only his great vocals but also his ability to infuse each line with unwavering conviction.

Brent Hill’s sassy portrayal of the King George was a breath of fresh air that brought a refreshing and humorous element to the emotional production.

Akina Edmonds’ rendition of ‘Satisfied’ seamlessly blended elements of a ballad and rap, resonating with profound emotions of love and heartbreak.

De’Aundre Woods brought elegance and depth to the character of Aaron Burr. His performance was a masterclass in portraying the complexities of Burr’s character, adding a layer of sophistication to the narrative.

David Park’s performance of Lafayette / Thomas Jefferson was pure live entertainment. He flawlessly embodied the charisma and humor inherent in both characters.

Last but definitely not least, Darnell Abraham’s portrayal of George Washington was a whole experience by itself. From the moment he stepped onto the stage, his commanding presence demanded attention. The depth of his stunning vocals really captured the essence of the character he’s playing, effortlessly conveying the authority and wisdom associated with the character.

Hamilton’s international tour in Abu Dhabi encapsulates the country’s vision to promote diversity, featuring cast members from different parts of the world, all with the same goal—to tell a narrative that is not only entertaining, but also eye-opening to the challenges of today.

As all cast members lined up to take their final bow, I couldn’t help but feel proud, heartbroken, and inspired all at the same time. Hamilton is not just a play you watch—it is indeed a liberating revolution that you would want to be a part of.

So rise up, brothers and sisters, and join us for this epic revolution.

