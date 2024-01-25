PopConMe Returns to Skydive Dubai with Exciting Lineup of Celebrities and Activities

Get ready for the ultimate pop culture extravaganza as PopConMe returns to Skydive Dubai from 2-4 February. This highly-anticipated event, powered by Speedy Comics Group, promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

One of the highlights of PopConMe is the People’s Choice Cosplay, where attendees can dress up as their favorite characters and showcase their creativity. Whether you’re a fan of anime or just curious about the latest trends, this event is a must-visit. Two lucky winners will win the competition, who will represent the GCC and travel to Portugal later this year to compete in the Cosplay World Masters.

This year, PopConMe is proud to announce the attendance of several celebrities. Alaqua Cox who plays Maya Lopez in Marvels Hawkeye and from her new Marvel hit series Echo, Nurettin Sönmez the legendary Turkish actor who portrays Bamsi Beyrek in Netflix’s Diriliş Ertuğrul series, the amazing Peter Gadiot, who plays shanks on the live action hit series One Peace, Manu Bennett, known for his roles as Deathstroke and Crixus in the hit TV show Spartacus, will be making an appearance. Aryan Simhadari, best known for his role as Grover Underwood in the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians, will also be present. And let’s not forget Lexi Rabe from Avengers: Endgame, who will be delighting fans with her presence, and Bollywood singer and actress Iulia Vantur who is known for successful songs like Seeti Maar, Yai Re, Selfish (Race3), Baby ko Bass Pasand Hai (Sultan).

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. PopConMe will also feature renowned Japanese voice actors and singers, including Romi Park from Attack on Titan and Fullmetal Alchemist, Akaya Komatsu from Sailor Moon, and Chisa Yokoyama, the voice of Chun Li from Street Fighter and Biscuit Krueger from Hunter x Hunter. Additionally, two popular Japanese singers, Takayoshi Tanimoto from Dragon Ball Kai and Yumi Matsuzawa, will be performing live.

For gaming enthusiasts, there will be gaming zones and competitions, including Dungeons & Dragons, Pokemon, and Yu-Gi-Oh Card competitions. Wrestling fans can catch a live performance from the wrestlers of DXB Wrestle Fest. And for those looking to unleash their creativity, there will be creative workshops to participate in, which are sponsored by the Shams Free Zone. This event will also be possible thanks to Liv Digital Bank, our banking partner, and Hayah Insurance, our Meet the Hero’s sponsors.

Make sure to visit the marketplace at PopConMe, where you can find new comics, anime collectibles, and much more. And don’t forget to bring your autograph books and cameras for a chance to meet your favorite celebrities and snap a selfie.

PopConMe is not just an event, it’s an experience. Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration of pop culture. Get your tickets now and join us at Skydive Dubai from 2-4 February.