Huge line-up of music and entertainment announced for Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey

With one month to go until the world’s first Open Fire Food Festival hosted by Steve Harvey, a stellar line-up of musical acts who will perform across the weekend has now been announced, including award-winning DJ Natalie Brogan, amongst an array of talented solo artists and bands.

Presented by MELT Middle East, a joint venture between OWS Capital and Steve Harvey Global, the inaugural event takes place at Yas Marina Circuit on February 24-25 and features a star-studded line-up of global grilling authorities.

Seven-time World Barbecue Champion Melissa Cookston will be showcasing her talents alongside Moe Cason, a self-taught barbecue expert who has featured as both a contestant and judge on high-profile US cooking shows, such as World of Flavour With Big Moe Cason, Pitmaster’s, BBQ Pit Wars and SMOKED. International bestselling author and television presenter, Steven Raichlen, will also be part of the expert panel.

The family-friendly event will feature a fantastic line-up of entertainment with Brogan, a three-time winner of the What’s On Dubai Best DJ award, set to be joined by DJ Dean Curtis and DXB Brass Band on both days.

They will be joined on Saturday February 24 by Yvonne Park, Girl from the North Country, Claudia Patrice and The Funktronix, with music to cater for all tastes.

On Sunday February 25, meanwhile, guests in attendance can also enjoy performances from Hot Rodney and Nuvo Soul, with both days hosted by Steve Harvey, the American television presenter, producer, actor and comedian.

Harvey said: “Join us on a culinary adventure at the Open Fire Food Festival, where diverse cultures, good music, and great food will converge.

“We hope the Open Fire Food Festival brings people together and introduces the region to a unique gastronomic experience which transcends borders.”

As the Open Fire Food Festival by Steve Harvey draws ever closer, and excitement continues to build, two ambassadors have now been announced for the event, with UAE Barbecue Champion Fred Casagrande and the youngest Emirati chef, Aysha AlObeidli, now part of what promises to be a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi’s culinary story.

Along with a fantastic line-up of music and entertainment throughout the two-day event, guests attending can look forward to cooking workshops and eating competitions, along with plenty of family entertainment.

Tickets are on sale now with prices starting from just AED 75 for standard entry, while passes for the full weekend are also available. Entry is free for children under the age of 12.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.openfirefoodfestival.com/