Don’t throw away your shot: Revolutionary musical Hamilton is now playing at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The moment we entered the halls of the Etihad Arena, the curtains rolled up, the lights were dimmed, and the electronic devices switched off—we knew that we were in for a wild ride.

For the very first time, the Tony®, Grammy®, Olivier, and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical “Hamilton” has premiered in the Middle East, giving a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to theatre fans in the region to be in the Room Where It Happens.

Hamilton’s International Tour officially arrived in the UAE on January 17, with shows running until February 24, 2024, at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton Media Day

As an official media partner, The Filipino Times (TFT) was given exclusive access to Hamilton’s media lunch event on January 19, allowing us to be at the same table and share a meal with the main cast members of the musical.

Philippine pride Rachelle Ann Go, who plays the role of Eliza Hamilton, shared with TFT that they have been welcomed by the perfect weather, good food, and great people since they arrived in the country.

“The people here are so nice, and there are so many Filipinos! So I feel like I’m in the Philippines, I feel like I’m home. It’s been great and I cannot wait to explore more places,” Rachelle said.

As a teaser to what fans can expect when they watch the show, Rachelle shared, “I know you guys love music, and this show is for you. It’s different from any other musical—it’s hip-hop, it’s rap, it’s jazz, it’s contemporary—everything is here. There are lots of great choreography as well and the storytelling is on point.”

“I cannot wait for you to see the show. To sing and perform in front of you guys, it will be such an honor. So, I hope to see you guys here very soon!” she exclaimed.

Aside from Rachelle, main cast members Jason Arrow who plays the role of Alexander Hamilton, and David Park, who plays the role of Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, also spoke with TFT and shared how playing their roles in such award-winning musical are a huge privilege.

“To be able to tour the world, especially here in the UAE, it’s never been in the Middle East before—it’s a huge privilege,” Jason expressed.

“We were so loved in Manila and it was such a beautiful experience and I would love to come see you here as well,” David said.

Secure your tickets now at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/hamilton-2024.

