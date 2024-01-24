Daniel Padilla to renew contract with ABS-CBN

Amid speculations on the possible career move of Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla following his breakup with Kathryn Bernardo, the actor is set to renew his contract with ABS-CBN.

ABS-CBN’s Star Magic made the confirmation to dispel rumors that Padilla is no longer renewing his contract.

In an ABS-CBN News report, Star Magic denied the rumors and clarified that Padilla will remain their talent.

Star Magic and Padilla are expected to sign a new contract next month.

The actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects, including the movie titled “The Guest” in which he will play his first villain role opposite award-winning actor John Arcilla.