Daniel Padilla to renew contract with ABS-CBN

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

Courtesy: Daniel Padilla/Instagram

Amid speculations on the possible career move of Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla following his breakup with Kathryn Bernardo, the actor is set to renew his contract with ABS-CBN.

ABS-CBN’s Star Magic made the confirmation to dispel rumors that Padilla is no longer renewing his contract.

In an ABS-CBN News report, Star Magic denied the rumors and clarified that Padilla will remain their talent.

Star Magic and Padilla are expected to sign a new contract next month.

The actor is yet to announce his upcoming projects, including the movie titled “The Guest” in which he will play his first villain role opposite award-winning actor John Arcilla.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

