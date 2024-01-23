Anne Curtis responds to fan who said her birthday post for personal assistant did not suit her IG feed

Anne Curtis replied to a fan who said her birthday greeting post for her personal assistant does not suit her Instagram feed.

On January 22, 2024, Curtis posted a photo of her and her personal assistant, Maryann Ontay, greeting the latter a happy birthday.

Her caption read: “To our dearest @meanontay, happy happy birthday. We are so blessed to have you as part of our family. We love you so much Dahlia’s Tita Me! Happy happy birthday!”

Many actors and actresses greeted Maryann in the comments, including Angelica Panganiban, Bea Alonzo, Christian Bautista, Ryan Bang, Iza Calzado, Jugs Jugueta, and many more.

But amid the birthday greetings was a suggestion from a fan, saying that it was better for Curtis to make it an Instagram story instead of a post because it did not suit her feed.

“Happy birthday po! Pero suggest ko lang, you can post it nalang sa story yung birthday greetings instead [na] IG post, since hindi po bagay sa IG feed niyo po,” the user commented.

Curtis politely responded to the user, standing up for Ontay and saying she is part of her family.

“She’s a family member so bagay talaga sya sa feed ko,” Curtis said. “Plus hindi naman curated feed ko. So walang ganyan ganyan. But thank you sa suggestion.”

Other netizens expressed their opinion about the user’s comment, saying it was “rude.”

One comment said: “Mas alam niya pa sa nag post eh.”

Another netizen replied to Curtis’s response to the user’s suggestion: “I was about to ask her, bakit? Buti napansin mo [Curtis] agad ‘yung sinabi. I felt good.”

“Ganun naman talaga ‘pag importante yung tao ‘di ba? They deserve to feel loved by you. Happiest birthday po sa kanya. God bless us all,” they concluded.

Meanwhile, many fans praised Curtis for her love for her personal assistant.

“Made me love you more for your authenticity,” one comment about Anne said.

“What a beautiful soul through and through,” another one said.