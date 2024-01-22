Netizens react to Madonna’s 2-hour tardiness to concert

What would you do if your favorite star were late to the concert?

For concertgoers like Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, Material Girl singer Madonna’s two-hour tardiness to her “Celebration” tour show in Brooklyn, New York on December 13th, 2023 deserved a civil lawsuit.

According to the two fans, the 65-year-old singer showed up to her concert at the Barclays Center more than two hours late. The show started at 10:45 PM when it was supposed to start at 8:30 PM.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the singer’s tardiness. One user posted on X that Madonna had “no respect for her fans” and another wished that the singer would “end up getting sued.”

Madonna is being sued!😂 She thinks it’s okay to show up to HER concerts whenever the eff she feels like it! Not going onstage til 10:30-11:00. She obviously has no respect for her fans! You are not all that honey and your Depends are showing! 🫣🙄 — DubbleDeeS (@DubbleDeeS) January 19, 2024

I hope Madonna does end up getting sued for rocking up hours late for her concerts. I get this may be her shtick and that’s what we should expect from the Queen herself but it’s a fine line. Her ignorance cost many of her fans a lot more money on top of what they already spent! — Niall James (@NiallJames8787) January 21, 2024

Some were also confident that the case would win, saying that it was “technically a breach.”

Madonna is being sued for being two hours late and the plaintiffs have a really good case. This ticket is a contract and it said 8pm. She showed up at 10:45 so that is technically a breach. Hope they win. Artists have to respect people’s time. BTS has spoiled us — Shine | Dream | Smile | Dawnie (@btsRODC_100) January 20, 2024

Amid the comments on social media, many Madonna fans revealed that they had experienced the same thing years ago.

She did it to us years ago in Manchester, came on hours late and I saw less than an hour as I had to leave and get my train. I should’ve sued. — Duke of Preston (@DOPreston) January 21, 2024

The case filing, which NBC viewed, stated that the show did not finish until 1 AM, which left fans with “limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing” options or “increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour.”

Moreover, many of those who attended had to “get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”