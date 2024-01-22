EntertainmentGlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Netizens react to Madonna’s 2-hour tardiness to concert

Courtesy: Madonna/IG

What would you do if your favorite star were late to the concert?

For concertgoers like Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden, Material Girl singer Madonna’s two-hour tardiness to her “Celebration” tour show in Brooklyn, New York on December 13th, 2023 deserved a civil lawsuit.

According to the two fans, the 65-year-old singer showed up to her concert at the Barclays Center more than two hours late. The show started at 10:45 PM when it was supposed to start at 8:30 PM. 

Netizens had mixed reactions to the singer’s tardiness. One user posted on X that Madonna had “no respect for her fans” and another wished that the singer would “end up getting sued.”

Some were also confident that the case would win, saying that it was “technically a breach.”

Amid the comments on social media, many Madonna fans revealed that they had experienced the same thing years ago.

The case filing, which NBC viewed, stated that the show did not finish until 1 AM, which left fans with “limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing” options or “increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour.” 

Moreover, many of those who attended had to “get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day.”

