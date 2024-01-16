EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Janno Gibbs eyes to scatter some ashes of Ronaldo Valdez in Baguio

Actor Janno Gibbs revealed his intention to scatter some of his late father’s ashes in Baguio City.

Janno was the son of veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez who died last December 17.

The actor said the cremains of his father is with his sister Melissa and they are planning to hold a mass on the 40th day of his father’s passing.

“Gusto niyang tumira dun. ‘Yun ang pangarap niya. Pangarap niyang tumira. ‘Gusto ko talaga, sa Baguio na lang ako. Uuwi na lang ako pag may trabaho,’ ganun. So, balak kong magkalat ng konti dun,” he said.

The actor said that Valdez left a note before he died saying that he does not want a public viewing of his wake.

“Nag-post siya sa Facebook, e, ng parang goodbye, ganun-ganun. ‘No viewing,’ ganun,” he said. 

The family said they were not aware of the post because they don’t check each other’s Facebook constantly.

“I took it down. Nung nakuha ko ‘yung phone niya, binaba ko na. Kasi, hindi maganda tingnan, e. Di ba? Pero nasulat niya dun na ‘no viewing.’ So, ni-respeto ko ‘yun,” Janno said.

The family held a wake for Valdez at the Loyola Memorial Chapels. It was limited to those who are close with Valdez.

“Ang mga pinapunta lang namin, ‘yung mga nagtanong, ‘Puwede ba kaming pumunta?’ ‘Sige.’ Pero hindi na namin in-announce na you can visit, ganun. ‘Yung mga nagtanong na lang, ‘Puwede ba kaming pumunta?’ ‘OK,'” he said.

