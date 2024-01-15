EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Vietnamese woman being linked to Daniel Padilla speaks up

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Courtesy: Daniel Padilla, Minh Phuo/Instagram

A Vietnamese woman who is being linked with actor Daniel Padilla broke her silence in a lengthy social media post.

Minh Phuo of Vietnam said on her Instagram that she and Padilla only exchanged a few words during the actor’s visit to Vietnam.

“Since last year, I have received a lot of messages from fans and supporters of Daniel Padilla, a famous actor in the Philippines. It is known that Daniel visited Vietnam last year with his friends. Prior to his visit in my country, I have never met him,” said Phuo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Minh Phương (@m_phuong1410)

The woman said that her brother owned the bar that Padilla went to.

“My brother told me that Daniel is there and I can say hi to him because I know he is a famous actor. I saw Daniel and his friends in the bar, exchanged a few words, and then I went back home with my sister. That is the end of my interaction with him,” she said.

Phuo also urged the public not to spread false and malicious rumors against her and Padilla.

“I know you guys love and appreciate your idol. I also feel the same to the artists I support, but please be civilized and polite. Please be a cultured person. You guys have threatened my life and my job, sent messages and spammed my family and friends. This is something I would not wish to happen to anyone,” she said.

She also appealed to the fans of Padilla to stop harassing her.

“I am a common Vietnamese citizen. I work, hang out with my friends, meet people, and live my life normally,” she added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT News Janno Gibbs 1

Janno Gibbs calls for PNP apology amidst ‘reckless actions’ in father’s death investigation

15 seconds ago
iStock 1371680010

Kuwait offers over 1K job openings for aspiring workers

8 mins ago
TFT News kriz uy baby number 3

Kryz Uy and Slater Young unveil the gender of their third child

45 mins ago
wwwwwwwdwd

O! Millionaire Episode 87: A Journey of Winning and Environmental Care In 2024

48 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button