Vietnamese woman being linked to Daniel Padilla speaks up

A Vietnamese woman who is being linked with actor Daniel Padilla broke her silence in a lengthy social media post.

Minh Phuo of Vietnam said on her Instagram that she and Padilla only exchanged a few words during the actor’s visit to Vietnam.

“Since last year, I have received a lot of messages from fans and supporters of Daniel Padilla, a famous actor in the Philippines. It is known that Daniel visited Vietnam last year with his friends. Prior to his visit in my country, I have never met him,” said Phuo.

The woman said that her brother owned the bar that Padilla went to.

“My brother told me that Daniel is there and I can say hi to him because I know he is a famous actor. I saw Daniel and his friends in the bar, exchanged a few words, and then I went back home with my sister. That is the end of my interaction with him,” she said.

Phuo also urged the public not to spread false and malicious rumors against her and Padilla.

“I know you guys love and appreciate your idol. I also feel the same to the artists I support, but please be civilized and polite. Please be a cultured person. You guys have threatened my life and my job, sent messages and spammed my family and friends. This is something I would not wish to happen to anyone,” she said.

She also appealed to the fans of Padilla to stop harassing her.

“I am a common Vietnamese citizen. I work, hang out with my friends, meet people, and live my life normally,” she added.