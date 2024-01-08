EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

‘Love conquers all’ Kiko Pangilinan greets Sharon Cuneta on her birthday

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: Kiko Pangilinan/X

Former Senator Kiko Pangilinan greeted his wife megastar Sharon Cuneta on her birthday amid controversies in their married life.

“Happy birthday to my sweetheart, my wife, my best friend, and the mother of my children, Sharon,” Pangilinan said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

He added that he will be the megastar’s biggest fan.

“I will always be here for you, to cheer you on, to raise you up, to be by your side and to support you always. I love you dearly, fiercely, unceasingly,” said Pangilinan.

The former senator added that he will continue to pray for his wife’s happiness.

“I pray for your happiness, good health and success this 2024 and beyond. In the end, love conquers all,” said Pangilinan.

Cuneta revealed that she and her husband former senator Kiko Pangilinan briefly broke up in an interview.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News, Cuneta said that she and her husband had an argument that led to a quick separation.

“Nag-away kami. Naghiwalay kami. Tapos nagbati na kami. So okay?,” she said.

Cuneta welcomed the New Year at an event in Pasay City. She later on went live on her Instagram account with Pangilinan and her children Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

This was not the first time Cuneta gave a hint that they are going through a rough patch as a married couple.

“I’m sorry to anyone I have hurt or may have hurt. Every post I made was just to show you when I was sad, and like everyone else that was normal. After sadness, we fixed some things and we become happy,” said Cuneta in a previous Instagram post.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 08T103338.246

MMFF 2023 sales reach P1 billion, extended for one week

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 08T100938.409

TAPE drops ‘Eat Bulaga’ title, rebrands to ‘Tahanang Pinakamasaya’

2 hours ago
Cami Template 39

UAE partners with NASA for first-ever space station orbiting the moon

3 hours ago
Screenshot 2024 01 08 at 10.03.28 AM

Ex-President Duterte seeks to ‘indirectly talk’ to Marcos over SMNI

3 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button