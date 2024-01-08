‘Love conquers all’ Kiko Pangilinan greets Sharon Cuneta on her birthday

Former Senator Kiko Pangilinan greeted his wife megastar Sharon Cuneta on her birthday amid controversies in their married life.

“Happy birthday to my sweetheart, my wife, my best friend, and the mother of my children, Sharon,” Pangilinan said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

He added that he will be the megastar’s biggest fan.

“I will always be here for you, to cheer you on, to raise you up, to be by your side and to support you always. I love you dearly, fiercely, unceasingly,” said Pangilinan.

Happy birthday to my sweetheart, my wife, my best friend and the mother of my children, Sharon. ❤️🙏❤️. I will always be here for you, to cheer you on, to raise you up, to be by your side and to support you always. I love you dearly, fiercely, unceasingly♥️❤️♥️❤️. I pray for… pic.twitter.com/KFLMFTo36b — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) January 6, 2024

The former senator added that he will continue to pray for his wife’s happiness.

“I pray for your happiness, good health and success this 2024 and beyond. In the end, love conquers all,” said Pangilinan.

Cuneta revealed that she and her husband former senator Kiko Pangilinan briefly broke up in an interview.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News, Cuneta said that she and her husband had an argument that led to a quick separation.

“Nag-away kami. Naghiwalay kami. Tapos nagbati na kami. So okay?,” she said.

Cuneta welcomed the New Year at an event in Pasay City. She later on went live on her Instagram account with Pangilinan and her children Frankie, Miel and Miguel.

This was not the first time Cuneta gave a hint that they are going through a rough patch as a married couple.

“I’m sorry to anyone I have hurt or may have hurt. Every post I made was just to show you when I was sad, and like everyone else that was normal. After sadness, we fixed some things and we become happy,” said Cuneta in a previous Instagram post.