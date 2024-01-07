EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Robi Domingo marries non-showbiz fiancée Maiqui Pineda

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino2 hours ago

Courtesy: Robi Domingo Instagram

Kapamilya TV host Robi Domingo gladly announced his marriage with non-showbiz girlfriend Maiqui Pineda. 

The beautiful wedding was held at Diocesan Shrine and Parish of San Isidro Labrador in Pulilan, Bulacan.

Comedian Melai Cantiveros confirmed the ceremony in her Instagram stories on Saturday, January 6. 

One of her posts said: “The best ang wedding kagabi. I can’t get over it.”

Other celebrities also attended the intimate wedding of the newlywed Mr. and Mrs. Domingo, including Enchong Dee, Joshua Garcia, Darren Espanto, as well as Bianca Gonzalez and her husband former PBA player JC Intal.

Kapamilya ex-couple Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo were also there in attendance.

