EntertainmentLatest NewsPH NewsTFT News

Kanye West rumored to build a city in the Middle East

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 mins ago

Photo Courtesy: GeoTV

Kanye West is not only known for his famous rap songs but for his wild dreams of becoming “one of the biggest real estate developers of all time.” 

Recently, rumors surfaced about West having plans to build a self-sustaining city in the Middle East.

The project, which was named DROAM, was announced by a verified X account named @unreleased_ye. According to the post, the project plans to build a 100,000-acre city in the Middle East. 

The post also said that it is recruiting project managers, engineers, architects, contractors, and builders for DROAM.

The account did not announce the exact location of the project. 

This is not the first time West attempted to take on such a project. In 2022, several media outlets reported that West planned to build his own small universe called “Yecosystem” in the United States. This project would be a “self-sustained enterprise” with branded houses, stores, and food items. 

However, the American rapper has been notorious for announcing projects but never releasing or completing them. Some X users commented with skepticism in the comments.

One user said: “How about I build you one in Metaverse?”

Another one said: “Get medical help.”

However, many flooded the comments section and said that they wanted to be a part of the project. 

 

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino37 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2024 01 02T135244.914

Sharon Cuneta reveals short ‘break up’ with Kiko Pangilinan

4 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 02T133546.064

Marcos: PH ready to assist Japan after New Year’s Day earthquake

19 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 01 02T125704.305

Dubai Taxi, Tabby to offer ‘ride now, pay later’ service

37 mins ago
iStock 183346577

Dubai proudly claims top 3 worldwide for attracting global talents

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button