Kanye West rumored to build a city in the Middle East

Kanye West is not only known for his famous rap songs but for his wild dreams of becoming “one of the biggest real estate developers of all time.”

Recently, rumors surfaced about West having plans to build a self-sustaining city in the Middle East.

The project, which was named DROAM, was announced by a verified X account named @unreleased_ye. According to the post, the project plans to build a 100,000-acre city in the Middle East.

YZY

DROAM

PHASE 1 pic.twitter.com/wPdxl4w37S — Unreleased Ye (@unreleased_ye) December 20, 2023

The post also said that it is recruiting project managers, engineers, architects, contractors, and builders for DROAM.

The account did not announce the exact location of the project.

This is not the first time West attempted to take on such a project. In 2022, several media outlets reported that West planned to build his own small universe called “Yecosystem” in the United States. This project would be a “self-sustained enterprise” with branded houses, stores, and food items.

However, the American rapper has been notorious for announcing projects but never releasing or completing them. Some X users commented with skepticism in the comments.

However, many flooded the comments section and said that they wanted to be a part of the project.