Filipino celebrity couples who ‘put a ring on it’ this 2023

2023 was indeed a year of farewells and heartaches in the Philippine Showbiz Industry but little does everybody know that it was also a year of engagements.

Here are some of the celebrity couples that got engaged (or got married) this year:

1. Sam Milby and Catriona Gray

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and actor Sam Milby announced their engagement through an Instagram post last February.

Catriona teased the netizens with a photo of the couple holding coffee cups with “Mr. Milby” and “future Mrs. Milby” written on them.

She later on posted a photo of her and Sam with a ring on her finger.

“Our best chapter yet,” she shared.

Sam and Catriona publicly announced their relationship in 2020. They were recently seen together at the premiere of Replacing Chef Chico, the first Filipino produced series on Netflix, where Sam plays the lead.

2. Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque

On July 18, 2023, another celebrity couple revealed their engagement through an Instagram post.

Bea Alonzo shared the story of how his then-boyfriend-now-fiancé Dominic Roque surprised her with a proposal.

“It was a balmy afternoon in Las Casas. I was there for a shoot, but little did I know that the next thing that would happen would change our lives forever,” she said.

“You see, I have done so many proposal scenes in my entire career, but nothing beats the real thing. I have been doing it all wrong,” Bea wrote in her caption

Bea and Dominic’s relationship officially went public on August 2021. Recent social media posts by Bea hints that they are enjoying their vacation in Japan.

3. Lovi Poe and Monty Blencowe

This one is not an engagement — but a revelation of an engagement.

Lovi Poe finally spilled the beans regarding her relationship with British film producer Monty Blencowe.

“A couple of years ago, there were two coffees, one sunrise, and a ring,” she wrote as a caption.

It seems that the couple have already been engaged for two years already and have finally shared it with the public eye.

But wait there’s more…

Last September, the couple tied the knot at the Cliveden House in Taplow, Berkshire, England.