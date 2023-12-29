Astrologer unveil your zodiac sign’s “power color” for 2024

If you’ve ever had an aura reading, you know the connection between color and energy. Each zodiac sign, influenced by planetary transits, has a unique lucky color for the upcoming year. Here’s a breakdown of your 2024 power color based on your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Red

As the most fiery sign, Aries, your lucky color for 2024 is red. With the north node in your sign all year, embracing this color will fuel your courage and inspire you to take bold leaps. Visualize a red light during meditation to enhance your personal power.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Yellow

Since Uranus entered your sign in spring 2018, Taurus, 2024 brings intuitive and creative downloads. Meditate with yellow crystals like citrine to welcome insights, imagining a beacon of yellow light at your solar plexus chakra.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Silver

Great news for Geminis! Silver is your power color for 2024. With Jupiter entering Gemini in late May, expect major luck. Invest in silver jewelry to stand out at social and business events, making it one of your best years yet.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): White

Protected by a higher power, Cancer, your color for 2024 is pure white. Deepen your spirituality as Jupiter enters your 12th house. Dress in white, use selenite crystals, and meditate surrounded by a white, bright light.

Leo (July 23 – August 22): Light Blue

Leo, get ready to connect on a deeper level as Pluto activates your seventh house. Dress in light blue for personal growth and effective communication. Light blue crystals like anhydrite will boost your connection to your voice.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22): Orange

Virgo, an energy of power and strength accompanies you. With Juno infusing authenticity into your relationships, the color orange helps integrate individuality and connection. Surround yourself with orange blooms for a mood boost.

Libra (September 23 – October 22): Pink

Libra, the cosmic broom of the south node continues removing what no longer aligns with your path. The color pink supports self-love and self-care. Create an aura cleansing mist with roses and rose essential oil for a high-vibe start to the year.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Purple

In 2024, Scorpio, you’re the master strategist. Pallas Athene guides intuition, aligning perfectly with all shades of purple. Invest in amethyst or purple agate to open your crown chakra for a broader perspective.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Indigo

Sagittarius, power comes as clairvoyance in 2024. With Saturn and Neptune in Pisces, surround yourself with indigo to see below the surface. Lifestyle accessories and textiles in indigo enhance your ability to “see” into others’ energies.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19): Green

For Capricorn, 2024 is about self-care. With Ceres in your sign, green is your go-to color for a well-balanced life and alignment with nature. Consider enhancing your indoor or outdoor space with more greenery.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18): Crimson

Aquarius, Pluto returns to your sign in 2024, inspiring you to tap into your strength. Crimson is your power color, signaling readiness to tackle challenges. Stay grounded and connected to your true desires with this bold color.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Dark Yellow

Pisces, 2024 is about building a strong foundation. Your power color is dark yellow, representing focused individuals building lasting legacies. Whether expanding studies or launching a business, this unique shade will support your endeavors.