Shakira honored with a majestic 21-foot bronze statue in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia

A 21.3-foot (6.5 meters) bronze statue was recently unveiled in a dazzling tribute to the global pop sensation Shakira, capturing the essence of her iconic hip-swiveling dance moves. Legend has it that the Hips Don’t Lie singer first showcased her trademark moves on a table in a Lebanese restaurant at the tender age of four.

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Shakira extended heartfelt thanks to sculptor Yino Márquez and his talented students for their “enormous artistic talent.”

The singer shared exclusive photos and videos of the statue on her Instagram account, captioning one post with excitement for the tribute to Colombian women and Barranquilleras both within and beyond her homeland.

In a touching moment, Shakira also posted images of her parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, standing proudly in front of the monumental figure. Overwhelmed with emotion, she expressed, “This is too much for my little heart.”

While the bronze statue stands as an impressive homage, it falls short of claiming the title of the largest pop icon statue ever erected. That distinction currently belongs to Forever Marilyn, a 26-foot tribute to Marilyn Monroe located outside a tourism agency in Palm Springs, California.

The unveiling comes amid a year of headline-making moments for Shakira, including the release of a song addressing her former partner, ex-footballer Gerard Piqué. The track, titled “El Jefe,” set YouTube records in Latin America after reports surfaced of Piqué’s alleged infidelity.

In November, Shakira made news again by settling a tax fraud case in Spain, paying a substantial €7.5 million (Php462,273,886.20) fine to avoid a trial in Barcelona. The charges stemmed from her failure to pay €14.5 million (Php893,729,513.32) in Spanish income tax between 2012 and 2014. Shakira accepted an additional fine of €438,000 (Php26,996,794.95) to avoid a potential three-year prison sentence, explaining in a statement that her decision was motivated by personal, emotional, and sentimental reasons, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing her career and children over a protracted legal battle.

