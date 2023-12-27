BLACKPINK’s Jennie launches solo venture with ODDATELIER

BLACKPINK’s Jennie just dropped some exciting news on her Instagram – she’s launched her own label, ODDATELIER, to handle her solo gigs. The rumors were right, and fans can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Jennie shared her gratitude for a fantastic year and spilled the beans about her solo journey in 2024 with ODDATELIER. Don’t worry, though – she made it clear she’s sticking with BLACKPINK too.

In an instagram post, she said, “I’m also excited about what’s to come as I start my solo journey in 2024 with a company that I have established called OA. Please show lots of love for my new start with OA and, of course, BLACKPINK. Thank you.”

Jennie and her mom co-founded ODDATELIER in November, and for now, she’s the only artist on the roster. Fans are buzzing with curiosity about what this new chapter means for Jennie the artist and Jennie the CEO.

While she’s diving into the solo scene, Jennie isn’t ditching BLACKPINK. She and the gang recently renewed their group contract with YG Entertainment. The big question now is whether Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo will follow suit with solo contracts.

Jennie, who rocked the K-pop scene with BLACKPINK in 2016, spread her wings into solo singing in 2018. Her recent single “You & Me” under YG Entertainment was a hit, proving she’s a force on her own. Plus, she made her mark in Hollywood with a role in the HBO series “The Idol” – you might know her as Jennie Ruby Jane. Stay tuned for more from the ODDATELIER boss!