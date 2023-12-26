SB19 Josh Cullen contemplates acting career, enjoys psycho characters

Filipino boy band SB19’s lead rapper and vocalist Josh Cullen admits to considering venturing into the acting realm.

In an interview with the media, Josh shared that acting is a good career to explore.

“Right now, I’m considering it na magkaroon nga ng siguro acting career,” the singer said. “I-venture out din kung ano yung mapupuntahan ko dito. Kasi ever since hindi ko ini-imagine yung sarili ko mag-aartista.”

He shared that at first, there were many big production companies who offered him acting roles, but he always chose to perform before the crowd.

Now, the songwriter and dancer shared his realization that acting will always be a part of being an artist.

“I think being an artist is always part of, di ba, siyempre acting, kasama yan sa paggawa ng music video and it’s a good thing to explore din,” he said.

When asked what kind of roles Josh wanted to try, he told the media: “Gusto ko talaga psycho, e, something like that yung medyo uncommon.”

“Kasi feeling ko, I’ll do good when it comes to those kind of roles since I love playing horror games and I love watching thriller movies,” he added.