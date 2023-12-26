O! Millionaire Episode 84: Spreading Joy and Environmental Awareness this Holiday Season

Episode 84 of O! Millionaire brought holiday cheer with host Maradona Rebello in his Santa hat, sharing the excitement of potentially winning the best life. The episode, with a Grand Prize of 91.5 million dirhams, combined festive joy with a deep commitment to environmental sustainability. The holiday season is bringing happiness throughout the world, but O! Millionaire wants to spread more than just that. It seeks to encourage global citizens to do good for the planet as a gift for generations to come.

Oasis Park Joins Forces with O! Millionaire for the Clean UAE Initiative

A special feature highlighted O! Millionaire and Oasis Park’s participation in the Clean UAE initiative, led by the Emirates Environmental Group on December 16. Maradona and Oasis Park’s founder Ralph Martin discussed the importance of cleaning and preserving the desert, emphasizing children’s involvement in spreading the message of environmental responsibility. This aligns with O! Millionaire’s and Oasis Park’s shared goal of transforming deserts into green forests. Watch this inspirational feature here.

#SpotOmillionaire Challenge at Dubai Mall

In Episode 84 of O! Millionaire, the festive atmosphere was heightened with the #SpotOmillionaire challenge at the Dubai Mall, a thrilling event where participants had the opportunity to win big. Host Maradona Rebello, sporting a Santa hat, mingled with the crowd, creating an engaging and interactive experience.

A lucky individual to spot Maradona, take a selfie with him, and post it on Instagram with the official hashtag won an unbeatable prize – a year of weekly free plays into O! Millionaire’s draws for 2024. Stay tuned on our social media channels for more possibilities to win on the greenest draw on earth. In the meantime, watch the highlights of the Spot O! Millionaire challenge.

The Seven Winning Numbers for Episode 84

The #OMillionaire Green Initiative Draw is a multi-platform draw that offers exciting prizes to participants on a weekly basis. It is the greenest draw on Earth, aiming to improve lives and make dreams come true for winners, all while creating Oasis Park – a state-of-the-art greener reality where millions of trees are expected to thrive, one per purchase of the Green Certificate. The Live Draw takes place every Thursday at 8 PM in the local United Arab Emirates time zone (GST) and offers a thrilling experience, with actor-environmentalist Maradona Rebello as the host. It has become a big hit among participants, attracting people from all walks of life due to an excellent opportunity to participate in a global Green Initiative while standing a chance to their best lives.

The winning numbers for this episode, aired on December 21, 2023 as the holiday special episode, were 3, 9, 12, 13, 37, 38, and 39. Matching all seven numbers in O! Millionaire’s draw can lead to winning the Grand Prize of 91.5 million dirhams. In this episode, the individual holding the Green Certificate ID WNYD WM4K was the fortunate winner of 100,000 dirhams.

This episode’s draw, blending the holiday spirit with the thrill of winning, underscores O! Millionaire’s commitment to joy, entertainment, and environmental consciousness.

About the Live Draw

The #OMillionaire Green Draw is known for providing its winners with life-changing experiences. It’s incredible to see how these prizes transform the lives of participants, giving them a chance to pursue their dreams and live the life they have always wanted. Although no one has won the Grand Prize yet, there have been numerous winners who matched six out of seven numbers. Every week, the Raffle Draw also guarantees one Green Certificate holder a prize of AED 100,000. Testimonies can be seen at the O! Millionaire YouTube channel as well.

Transparency lies at the heart of O! Millionaire's ethos. O! Millionaire understands the importance of transparency in this pursuit, and it goes to great lengths to ensure that the draws are conducted fairly.

Episode 84 of O! Millionaire was a testament to the joy of the holiday season and the importance of environmental stewardship. As we continue to celebrate and take action for a better world, O! Millionaire remains dedicated to offering exciting opportunities for winning, alongside promoting crucial environmental causes.