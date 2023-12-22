EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

Hamilton Arrives in Abu Dhabi Next Month

Raise your glass, UAE! The Tony, Grammy, Olivier, and Pulitzer award-winning musical “Hamilton” is coming to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from January 17 to February 11, 2024.

Fresh from a mesmerizing run in Manila, Hamilton is ready to captivate audiences across the UAE in less than a month.

Watch how Alexander Hamilton deals with life and love amidst the commotion of politics.

“This is a story about America then, told by America now,” said Miranda in an interview with The Atlantic.

This musical also boasts a ground-breaking and intentional approach to casting especially in embracing diversity. One of the cast members in the tour is the Philippines’ very own Rachelle Ann Go who is reprising her role as Elizabeth Schuyler, the wife of Alexander Hamilton and the second Schuyler sister. The Filipina actress and singer also took part in the West End Production of Hamilton back in 2017.

“I am so excited to meet all the Filipinos out there. I hope to see you all!” she shared in an interview with The Filipino Times.

“I am so excited to meet you all in Abu Dhabi and finally be there in front of you performing Hamilton live,” she added.

Don’t throw away your shot to witness the amazing production, conceived by the unmatched Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tell your brothers and sisters to rise up and secure your tickets now at https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/hamilton-2024

